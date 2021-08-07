Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $345.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.32.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $12.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,267. Wayfair has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.56. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock worth $3,057,609. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after buying an additional 441,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

