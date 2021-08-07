Welch & Forbes LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OneWater Marine by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OneWater Marine by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of ONEW opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $679.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

ONEW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In related news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,470 shares of company stock worth $2,287,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.