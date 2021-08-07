Welch & Forbes LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after buying an additional 56,073 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $157.85 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.40 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.98.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

