Welch & Forbes LLC Has $489,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,435 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

