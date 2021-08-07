Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after purchasing an additional 612,217 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $72.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $73.55.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

