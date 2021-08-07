Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $175.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AME. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.50.

NYSE AME opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.59. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

