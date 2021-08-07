Wells Fargo & Company Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $635.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $568.14. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $251.33 and a 1 year high of $660.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.