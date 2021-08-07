Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. 33,583,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,312,455. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

