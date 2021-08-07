Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $5.39.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.