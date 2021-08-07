Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

HYI opened at $15.77 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

