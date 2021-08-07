Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

WES stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,866 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915,860 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

