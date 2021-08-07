WeTrust Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $829,179.14 and approximately $10.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00055313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00857957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00099845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00040988 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

TRST is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

