Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $461.79. 218,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,842. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $470.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $509,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,442,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,830. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.