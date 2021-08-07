Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,255 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.33. 3,430,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,811. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

