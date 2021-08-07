Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 546 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $321.83. 1,392,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,288. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.78. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $322.36. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

