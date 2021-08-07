Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 25,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 18,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,172 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,817. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $538.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $544.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

