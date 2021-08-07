William Blair Comments on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.77). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.92) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.