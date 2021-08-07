William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.57. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $102.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ICF International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

