William Blair Weighs in on Emerson Electric Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Emerson Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

