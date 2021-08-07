Wing (WING) Market Cap Hits $38.40 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Wing has a market capitalization of $38.40 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $20.97 or 0.00048181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00144251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00157075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,471.87 or 0.99877147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.55 or 0.00809978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,956,244 coins and its circulating supply is 1,831,244 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

