Wings Price Tops $0.0524 on Major Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $33,175.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.28 or 0.00897226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00100936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042421 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.