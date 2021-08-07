Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Shares Up 3.4%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 14,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 158,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24.

Wirecard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.