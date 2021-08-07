Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.67. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 70,776 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $55.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wireless Telecom Group news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

