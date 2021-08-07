Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Down 5.9%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $277.00 and last traded at $277.00. Approximately 22,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 688,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

