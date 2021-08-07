Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

