Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WWW. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE:WWW opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.