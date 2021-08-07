WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.12

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 63.3% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and $13.65 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.68 or 0.00857781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00100202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00040821 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

