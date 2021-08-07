Wootrade Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41.54 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001699 BTC on exchanges. Wootrade has a market cap of $350.73 million and approximately $41.54 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wootrade has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wootrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00861424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00096787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042427 BTC.

About Wootrade

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,110,102 coins and its circulating supply is 477,806,620 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wootrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wootrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wootrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wootrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.