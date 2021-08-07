Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Raised to $150.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WK. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.63.

WK stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.40. Workiva has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $14,308,650. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Workiva by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 240,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 1,458.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

