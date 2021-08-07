W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,824 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 986,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 539.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 667,951 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTI opened at $3.20 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 3.28.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.