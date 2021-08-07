XinFin Network (XDC) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. XinFin Network has a market cap of $949.80 million and $4.87 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.50 or 0.00853923 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,686,051,163 coins and its circulating supply is 12,286,051,163 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

