Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.36.

NYSE XYL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $2,827,355 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

