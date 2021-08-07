Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,093,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,239,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 325,430 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,585.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,498,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,975,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

