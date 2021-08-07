Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.84.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.