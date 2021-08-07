Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight Capital cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.20.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.57 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.05 and a 12 month high of C$8.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.