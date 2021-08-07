Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yellow Pages to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

TSE Y opened at C$14.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.26 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of C$9.90 and a 12 month high of C$15.20.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yellow Pages will post 1.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.