Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YELP. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.16.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.15. 3,075,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,426. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -260.98 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Research analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.