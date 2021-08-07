Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Atlantic Union Bankshares also posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

