Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to post sales of $115.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.08 million to $116.90 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $109.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $461.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.51 million to $476.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $491.91 million, with estimates ranging from $463.67 million to $549.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,875. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,417,000 after buying an additional 276,842 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after buying an additional 234,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,381,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

