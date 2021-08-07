Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.40. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 462,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 169.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 48,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,017,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 84.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 648,935 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 165,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 3,128,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,762. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

