Zacks: Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

ABEO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 632,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

