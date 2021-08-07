Zacks: Analysts Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to announce sales of $267.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC opened at $20.24 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

