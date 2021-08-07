Zacks: Analysts Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.92. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.23.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,374,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 575,564 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

