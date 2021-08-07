Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Clarus posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $113,483.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,524.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.19 million, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

