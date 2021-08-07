Zacks: Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post $0.42 EPS

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 745,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.