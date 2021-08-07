Zacks: Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 745,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

