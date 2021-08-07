Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post $3.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.27. Lennar posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $15.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,037. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Lennar by 9.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

