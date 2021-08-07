Zacks: Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.11.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $461.79. 218,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,842. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $470.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total transaction of $726,114.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,828,535.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,654 shares of company stock worth $23,105,830. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

