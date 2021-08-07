Zacks: Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $1.12. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $10.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

