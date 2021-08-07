Zacks: Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.00. The stock had a trading volume of 621,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

