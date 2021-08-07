Zacks: Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,207,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.